Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road.

According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

It is unknown when the road will be back open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.