Non-lethal martial arts techniques being taught to Wilmington police officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Learning how to deal with high-pressure and dangerous situations without lethal force is the goal of police departments across the nation.

With high-profile, officer-involved shootings making national headlines over the years from departments across the country, police officers in Wilmington are going through new training to avoid similar situations.

The Wilmington Police Department added a self-defense martial arts class to help officers resolve violent incidents without resorting to their gun or other lethal options.

Every officer must attend at least four-hours of jiu-jitsu training each year. Additionally, it’s now embedded into the training curriculum for new officers. This form of hand-to-hand combat is important because it allows officers of all shapes and sizes to take and maintain control of a situation since it simply relies on the technique itself.

Jiu-jitsu minimizes the level of force against someone who is resisting arrest and reduces the chance of injury to the officers.

For instance, an officer on top of a subject can use leverage and technique to maintain the upper hand. This type of training can be crucial for officers who often have to make split-second decisions when policing the streets.

To keep up with training, officers go to monthly, sometimes weekly, open mat sessions to reinforce their training.

“Jiu-jitsu itself specializes in subject control, essentially. So, most of jiu-jitsu takes place on the ground. The reason why we like that so much for law enforcement is that a lot of our struggles and a lot of our fights are going to end up on the ground,” said Corporal Christian Marshall of the Wilmington Police Department.

Corporal Marshall says that he can think back to several encounters that jiu-jitsu would have benefitted him if he had the training.

Soon, this training won’t just be for Wilmington officers. The department is in the planning phase of offering the community jiu-jitsu classes to help anyone looking to learn self-defense techniques.

