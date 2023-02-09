Senior Connect
Marines hold annual Kings’ Games at Camp Lejeune

By Deric Rush
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune gathered for the Patron Saint of Artillery annual celebration.

The 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune held the Kings’ Games, an annual all-day tournament designed to celebrate St. Barbara’s Day.

Members of the 10th Marine Regiment participated in grappling combat, a rifle relay, tug-of-war battle, and tire-flipping competitions.

While it’s a grueling competition, it’s something members of the corps use for camaraderie.

“It’s good for the Marines to compete against one another, get to know each other a little bit more you know. Getting after each other. And really to me, it mimics you know what we’re trying to do. Go to war and defend the nation so there’s a winner and loser there’s a winner and loser in all the events but really the ground fighting is the up-close and personal that I think is the best one,” said 10th Marine Regiment Maj. Ryan Anness.

“As part of the 2d Marine Division, we are focused every waking moment on being the most ready. Artillerymen and women take it seriously. This is kind of an opportunity to compete with each other, but then also to have some time to just hang out and be Marines together,” added Capt. Tim Olson.

The 10th Marine Regiment is the only artillery unit at Camp Lejeune and provides lethal and non-lethal artillery support to all other units on board the base.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

