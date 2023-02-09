Senior Connect
LOOK: Navy vessel appears to come ashore in Cherry Grove area

Navy vessel appears to wash on shore in Cherry Grove area
Navy vessel appears to wash on shore in Cherry Grove area(Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Life / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel appeared to wash up on shore in part of the North Strand early Thursday.

Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the large boat on the beach in the Cherry Grove area.

It comes as military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago. Debris from the balloon was also spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the next day.

TIMELINE | U.S. downs Chinese suspected spy balloon off coast of Grand Strand

WMBF News has reached out to the Navy for more details.

