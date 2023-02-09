Senior Connect
How the National Weather Service uses weather balloons to collect valuable information

A weather balloon being prepared for flight
A weather balloon being prepared for flight(National Weather Service)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service sends out weather balloons twice a day from more than 90 sites across the U.S.

Though none of these balloons leave from the Wilmington office, they are launched from Morehead, Greensboro and Charleston at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on most days.

These balloons have been sent up into the atmosphere since the 1930′s—sending back invaluable information to help forecast the weather.

“You can get a snapshot of how unstable the atmosphere is, we can determine how much wind sheer is in the atmosphere. So in other words, are we going to have thunderstorms that, that rotate and can produce tornados?” said meteorologist Steven Paff.

Paff experienced his first launch over 25 years ago and now works at the airport.

“Very invaluable in many different ways from research to validation of the weather models. Without weather balloons and other types of observations, you can have the best weather model in the world, and it would, it would be useless,” Paff said.

They’re just one piece of the puzzle, along with gerund observations, radar and satellites, that are used every day to help keep people safe.

