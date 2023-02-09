First Alert Forecast: rain system on the way - perhaps biggest of 2023 so far

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with an unseasonably balmy Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. A few sunny spells, limited fog, only a 20% chance of a shower, and southerly breezes will all help temperatures cruise to highs in the lower and middle 70s for most mainland communities and mainly middle and upper 60s for oceanfront areas. Wilmington’s record high for February 9 is one of the lowest of the entire month - 77, set in 1994 - so there is at least a small chance temperature history gets rewritten this Thursday.

After Thursday, a sluggish low pressure system will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. For Friday, expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s to hang on despite shower chances growing to 60%. For Friday night and Saturday, 60% shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 80% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.

February 9 through 11 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the largest snowstorms in Carolina history. A low pressure system called “Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973″ took a dream track for eastern and central Carolina snow lovers; its cold air and moisture delivered 13 inches of snow to Wilmington, 17 inches to Whiteville, and up to 24 inches in central South Carolina - a record for the Palmetto State. Incidentally, the aforementioned system for this coming weekend may include snow, but probably more for parts of the central and western Carolinas versus the Cape Fear Region.

