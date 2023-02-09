Emeril Lagasse visits GLOW Academy culinary classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Renowned chef Emeril Lagasse visited GLOW Academy for a ribbon cutting of the new Emeril Lagasse Culinary Lab on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation donated $500,000 to GLOW’s culinary classroom, which will cover the costs of the facility, food and operations for three years.

Lagasse was at the school as the school’s culinary classroom was renamed.

“The kitchen is, you know, the heart of a community, so that’s true in families even. And so students not only are learning these skills in math and in cooking and in entertaining, they are really learning how understanding more about food helps you understand other people and really build community, whether that’s in your school, in your neighborhood in your city or throughout the world,” said Principal Kate Tayloe.

On Friday, Lagasse and Rachael Ray will take part in the annual GLOW Chef Event, and money raised from that event will benefit GLOW Academy and Spark Academy.

