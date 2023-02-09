Senior Connect
Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed for repairs

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) closed for repairs to the grating at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The CFMB bridge tender tells WECT that the right lane is affected.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s DriveNC.gov website, its bridge maintenance crews will be working on repairs until 4 p.m.

As of about noon, WECT is receiving reports that traffic is backed up, and the DriveNC indicates slowdowns stretching into parts of Belville on the eastbound lane of U.S. 17.

Traffic backups on U.S. 76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at 12:09 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023
Traffic backups on U.S. 76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at 12:09 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023(NCDOT, DriveNC.gov,)

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

