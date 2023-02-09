Senior Connect
Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time

Davis Out of the Unknown poster
Davis Out of the Unknown poster(Young and Lucid Media)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After multiple film festival appearances, the short documentary Davis Out of the Unknown will have its first screening in North Carolina at the Lumina Theater in the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Fisher Student Center on Feb. 15.

“Seven-year-old Davis Point grapples with a rare genetic disorder called Koolen-de Vries Syndrome. One seizure could change Davis forever, so his family pushes hard for a cure and a new kind of normal,” states a summary on the My Kool Brother website. “Koolen-de Vries Syndrome is a disease that affects every cell in the body and can result in intellectual and physical disabilities.”

My Kool Brother was founded by Ashley and Dana Point and aims to help develop treatments for people with Koolen-de Vries Syndrom (KdVS) by working directly with researchers and pharmaceutical companies.

The documentary features their son Davis and will be screened at a Feb. 15 event starting at 6 p.m. with a screening at 6:30 p.m. and a reception that ends at 9 p.m. The film has previously screened at NFFTY, Scout Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, Beyond the Short and the 3 Global Genes Conference, and won the Premio Speciale USR-Telethon Award at the Uno Sguardo Raro Film Festival (the European Rare Disease Film Festival.)

