Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

Tyler Doyle
Tyler Doyle(Source: Doyle Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area.

On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.

One person was rescued from the boat. But Tyler Doyle hasn’t been seen since.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The search for Doyle moved up along the North Carolina coast after SCDNR said the conditions of the ocean and current shifted the search northward.

It was also confirmed last week by the Oak Island Water Rescue team that items belonging to the 22-year-old had been found off the Brunswick County coast.

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, is now helping in the search. SCDNR added that the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

WMBF News spoke with the family as they gathered at the Johnny Causey boat landing, and they said they are asking the community for prayers during this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

