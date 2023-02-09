Crews responding after vehicle, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St., according to WECT personnel at the scene.

The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the ambulance and SUV.

As of this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. (WECT)

