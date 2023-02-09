Senior Connect
Cold spell dooms Seahawks against Cougars in 93-61 loss

Ante Brzovic led four COC players in double figures with 23 points. UNCW was led in scoring by Jamarii Thomas with nine points.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, SC (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks hit a dry spell at a bad time on the road Wednesday night against College of Charleston, and wound up on the short end of a 93-61 Colonial Athletic Association defeat.

Trailing 28-25 with a little more than six minutes left in the first half, the Cougars ran off 16 unanswered points as part of a 22-2 run, taking a 46-27 halftime lead and essentially taking UNCW (19-7, 9-4) out of the contest. Coach Takayo Siddle’s team battled to start the second half, cutting the lead to 16 points at 50-34. But once again, the Cougars (23-3, 11-2) ran off a dozen straight points to put the game out of reach.

“I was very disappointed,” Siddle said in a news release. “We knew they would go on runs. We just have to play better. We have to regroup. We have to have two good days of prep to get ready for Northeastern.”

Ante Brzovic led four COC players in double figures with 23 points. UNCW was led in scoring by Jamarii Thomas with nine points.

The Seahawks will now host Northeastern on Saturday at Trask Coliseum in a 7 p.m. tipoff for homecoming.

