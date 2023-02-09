Senior Connect
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact Det. Lowrance at 910-253-2915.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Det. Lowrance at 910-253-2915.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole stole a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash.

The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Det. Lowrance at 910-253-2915.

