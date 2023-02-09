Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed by woodpeckers inside the walls of a California home. (Credit: Nick Castro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out.

The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Mauricio Hernandez Mata, left, and and Leonel Contreras were allowed to return to the U.S. and...
Army veterans who were deported become US citizens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is shown with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as...
Ukraine renews pleas for jets
A young boy smiles after being rescued by the White Helmets in Idlib, Syria.
RAW: Smiling young boy rescued from earthquake rubble
At this time, police have not released any information on an arrest or a suspect(s).
1 Hillside High School student dead after 2 shot on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say