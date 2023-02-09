Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII

Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack...
Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, exit an EA-18G Growler after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation.(Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Mon | U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An all-woman crew will perform this year’s flyover performed at the Super Bowl for the first time in history, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

Three U.S. Navy tactical aircraft squadrons will conduct an integrated flyover at the end of the National Anthem performed by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.

According to the Navy, the first eight women began flight school in 1973. The next year, six of those eight women earned their Wings of Gold.

Since then, women have served, operated and led every level of Naval aviation.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words,” said Lt. Katie Martinez, who looks forward to representing Naval aviation at one of the most-watched events. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed for repairs
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl
Navy vessel appears to wash on shore in Cherry Grove area
LOOK: Navy vessel appears to come ashore in Cherry Grove area