Wilmington, Kure Beach, Navassa to receive state grants to study alternative paths for cyclists and pedestrians

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington, Kure Beach and Navassa are three of 25 North Carolina communities that are receiving part of $2.06 million in state grants from NCDOT to determine alternative paths for cyclists and pedestrians that could be a good fit in their communities.

The Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization applied on behalf of Navassa and Wilmington, and East Coast Greenway Alliance applied for Kure Beach.

The studies will evaluate if a project would be viable, complete the initial stages of design and environmental review, and develop implementation strategies with public input playing an important role.

“We’re excited because this money will allow these communities to take the first step toward something that could have a lasting, positive impact,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a press release. “We know that bike and walking paths help connect communities and improve the quality of life for residents in immeasurable ways.”

The communities receiving grants for feasibility studies are:

Apex

Asheboro

Asheville

Boone

Burnsville

Gastonia

Greensboro

Hendersonville

Hildebran

Long View

Jacksonville

Kure Beach

Lumberton

Morrisville

Navassa

Waxhaw

West Jefferson

Wilkesboro

Wilmington

Cleveland County

Granville County

Jackson County

Johnston County

Person County

Warren County

Nineteen of the communities will receive $2.06 million in state grants while the six other communities will receive approximately $388,000 in supplemental funding from the DOT.

To learn more about the feasibility studies program, visit NCDOT’s website here. More information on the communities receiving grants can be found on the agenda below on pages 25-28.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.