WATCH: Leland Fire/Rescue crews fight working vehicle fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue released a video of its crews fighting a vehicle fire near Mt. Misery Road and U.S. 74/76 on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

“Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a working vehicle fire in the area of Mt. Misery Rd and 74/76,” said Leland Fire/Rescue in a social media post. “Crews on scene included Engine 51, Truck 53, Safety 5, and Chief 501.”

The fire was soon extinguished, and nobody was injured.

