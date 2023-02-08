Senior Connect
Surf City police providing free gun locks to residents

A gun lock attached to a gun.
A gun lock attached to a gun.(wfie)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department has announced that they are distributing gun locks for free to residents in partnership with Project Child Safe.

According to the announcement, the free locks will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Surf City Police Department at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead.

“This program has been created to make it easy for gun owners to keep our children SAFE from the dangers of firearms at home,” stated the SCPD in their announcement.

