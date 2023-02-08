Summer Camp Fair to feature camps for all ages and interests
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents are invited to explore various options for summer camps at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s 20th annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Sponsored by Cape Fear Academy Summer Programs and the Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Day Camp, the fair will let parents explore summer camps at Elks Lodge on 5201 Oleander Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Per the magazine, the featured camps will include:
- Cape Fear Academy Summer Programs
- Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Day Camp
- Camp Dixie
- Childcare Network
- Dive Quest Adventures
- Friends School of Wilmington Camp
- Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW)
- Kindermusik with Sarah
- No Sleeves Magic
- Sea Turtle Camp
- Shoot Like a Girl Film Camp
- Snow Productions Children’s Theater and Gospel Choir
- Turtle Island Preserve
- UNCW MarineQuest Youth Programs
- Wilmington Surf Adventures
