Summer Camp Fair to feature camps for all ages and interests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents are invited to explore various options for summer camps at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s 20th annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sponsored by Cape Fear Academy Summer Programs and the Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Day Camp, the fair will let parents explore summer camps at Elks Lodge on 5201 Oleander Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Per the magazine, the featured camps will include:

Cape Fear Academy Summer Programs

Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Day Camp

Camp Dixie

Childcare Network

Dive Quest Adventures

Friends School of Wilmington Camp

Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW)

Kindermusik with Sarah

No Sleeves Magic

Sea Turtle Camp

Shoot Like a Girl Film Camp

Snow Productions Children’s Theater and Gospel Choir

Turtle Island Preserve

UNCW MarineQuest Youth Programs

Wilmington Surf Adventures

