Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Summer Camp Fair to feature camps for all ages and interests

Wilmington Parent Magazine's 2019 Summer Camp Fair
Wilmington Parent Magazine's 2019 Summer Camp Fair(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents are invited to explore various options for summer camps at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s 20th annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sponsored by Cape Fear Academy Summer Programs and the Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Day Camp, the fair will let parents explore summer camps at Elks Lodge on 5201 Oleander Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Per the magazine, the featured camps will include:

  • Cape Fear Academy Summer Programs
  • Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Day Camp
  • Camp Dixie
  • Childcare Network
  • Dive Quest Adventures
  • Friends School of Wilmington Camp
  • Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW)
  • Kindermusik with Sarah
  • No Sleeves Magic
  • Sea Turtle Camp
  • Shoot Like a Girl Film Camp
  • Snow Productions Children’s Theater and Gospel Choir
  • Turtle Island Preserve
  • UNCW MarineQuest Youth Programs
  • Wilmington Surf Adventures

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

Joe’s Oasis Bar & Grill announced that they will host their “Super Sunday Tailgate Party” on...
Joe’s Oasis to host ‘Super Sunday Tailgate Party’ in support of Veterans Day parade
A gun lock attached to a gun.
Surf City police providing free gun locks to residents
Downtown Wilmington’s Bijou Park is set to officially open to the public on Wednesday, February...
Ribbon cutting to be held for Bijou Park, will officially open to the public
North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosting game night focused on animal trivia to support conservation efforts