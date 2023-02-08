Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s office: 91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who they believe intentionally hit a 91-year-old woman with their car.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean said the elderly woman was hit and the person just drove away.

The woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition and with serious injuries.

During the investigation, McLean said they discovered she was hit by a white SUV and that the car drove off toward the Arthur Road and Mt. Zion Church Road intersection.

Deputies are conducting interviews to gather more information on the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Ante Brzovic led four COC players in double figures with 23 points. UNCW was led in scoring by...
Cold spell dooms Seahawks against Cougars in 93-61 loss
Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 3 wanted in Robeson County death investigation
The New Hanover County school board passed a change to its policy, banning transgender middle...
NHC School Board transgender athlete policy raises questions about discrimination lawsuits
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation