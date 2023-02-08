Sheriff’s office: 91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who they believe intentionally hit a 91-year-old woman with their car.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean said the elderly woman was hit and the person just drove away.

The woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition and with serious injuries.

During the investigation, McLean said they discovered she was hit by a white SUV and that the car drove off toward the Arthur Road and Mt. Zion Church Road intersection.

Deputies are conducting interviews to gather more information on the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

