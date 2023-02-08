Senior Connect
Retired Capt. Wilbur Jones Jr. bestowed Order of the Long Leaf Pine award

Retired captain Wilbur Jones Jr. was conferred the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the...
Retired captain Wilbur Jones Jr. was conferred the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.(Wilmington City Council)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Retired captain Wilbur Jones Jr. was conferred the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

On behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Bill Saffo presented the award to Jones and said that over Jones’ lifetime, he has ‘demonstrated an enduring dedication to the city of Wilmington and the state of North Carolina, making him worthy of the high honor of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Jones, a Wilmington native, wrote 7 books on Wilmington’s World War 2 history and ensured that Wilmington was named America’s first World War II Heritage City after years of work.

Jones thanked several people at the meeting, including his parents.

“They would be immensely proud tonight, and to their memory and love for me, I dedicate this award,” Jones said. “They rest in Oakdale Cemetery, but I feel them here.”

