NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosting game night focused on animal trivia to support conservation efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is scheduled to host a “game show mashup” focused on animal trivia on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to their announcement, “Game Night Untamed: Love in the Animal Kingdom” will take place at Front Street Brewery at 9 N Front St. in Wilmington from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Game night inspires healthy competition while raising awareness about different species in a way that competitors will absolutely love! If you’re looking for the perfect date night or friends’ night out, this checks all the boxes—romance, fun, and a good cause,” said Gail Lemiec, unique experiences coordinator at NCAFF.

Intended for those who are least 21 years old, the game night will focus on knowledge surrounding animal “amour” in theme with Valentine’s Day.

The event will feature teams of two, with admission being $25 per team. All proceeds will support the North Carolina Aquariums’ conservation initiatives.

Those who would like to participate are encouraged to pre-register here. Aquarium representatives stated that this event will be the first of three game nights this year.

For more information about the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, please visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.