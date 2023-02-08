Senior Connect
Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels

The locally shot, edited and produced independent film "Remember Yesterday" will be available...
The locally shot, edited and produced independent film "Remember Yesterday" will be available for audiences to stream on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, YouTube and other digital channels starting on Valentine's Day, February 14.(Margee Herring)
By Jon Evans
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The locally shot, edited and produced independent film Remember Yesterday will soon be available for audiences to watch on streaming platforms. The romantic comedy starring Jana Allen and Adrian Monte will be available starting Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, YouTube and other digital channels.

“It’s a wider audience,” said J.R. Rodriguez, who wrote and directed the film. “With a story that we want to tell, we want people to feel good. We can actually reach more people with a streaming deal. We have an opportunity to reach folks that don’t necessarily go to the cinema. Some folks can’t go to the cinema. But they might have an opportunity to stop by Amazon or Vudu or one of the other companies.”

Rodriguez, a veteran of area stage and film productions, spent eight years bringing his story for Remember Yesterday to the big screen. Its debut screenings in August sold out at the Pointe 14 Cinemas in Wilmington. Allen, who is also one of the executive producers of the film, says it’s gratifying to see the streaming deal happen after all of the hard work the cast and crew went through making it a reality.

“We had to do all the fundraising, we had to find all the locations,” Allen said when talking about the years-long effort. “I mean, at one point we were doing $1 campaign just to raise money to do post-production. We had a setback for filming because of Hurricane Florence. We had to shut down, and then it took us over a year to finish the project after we started filming it again. Not having a studio backing you and getting an audience nationally. That’s a huge thing! So my takeaway is, when you believe in something and things align, you can really go far!”

Rodriguez traveled for screenings of Remember Yesterday at theaters across the country. He says Gravitas Ventures, a film distribution company based in Cleveland, gave him two possible release dates to begin the streaming, February 14 and April 16. Valentine’s Day was the obvious choice.

“I said, ‘We don’t have anything to do with taxes, we’re a love story!’,” Rodriguez recalled. “Jon Landau (producer) and Ryan Risley, our editor, they acted the next five days like their hair was on fire! We had to get all this stuff to Gravitas. We got it to them. We feel very fortunate.”

The film centers on Allen’s character, Jenny Hill. Jenny owns a diner in her hometown, and when her childhood sweetheart returns to direct a new movie, she faces a second chance of not just a life of performing, but of also rekindling their relationship. While a bit daunting to have a national audience watching your work, Allen says the anticipation of people seeing her in a role she treasures is even more exciting.

“I’m just thrilled to be seen out there playing the role of Jenny, who reminds me so much of myself in real life,” Allen said. “I guess when I started out, it was more than just a passion project to me. I had been at a little bit of a crossroads with my career. This really brought me back to life and told me this IS the right path that I’m on. So, knowing that back then, and seeing it today go where it’s gone, it’s really a full circle.”

