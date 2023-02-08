Joe’s Oasis to host ‘Super Sunday Tailgate Party’ in support of Veterans Day parade
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Joe’s Oasis Bar & Grill announced that they will host their “Super Sunday Tailgate Party” on Feb. 12.
According to the announcement, the event will begin at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Joe’s Oasis at 6400 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. All proceeds benefiting the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, and attendees can buy a pork or kielbasa plate for $13. Whole pork butts will also be for sale for $40.
Those wishing to attend can pre-purchase tickets for this event. Pre-purchased tickets will be honored first.
For more information, please visit the Joe’s Oasis Facebook page.
