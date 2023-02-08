Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Joe’s Oasis to host ‘Super Sunday Tailgate Party’ in support of Veterans Day parade

Joe’s Oasis Bar & Grill announced that they will host their “Super Sunday Tailgate Party” on...
Joe’s Oasis Bar & Grill announced that they will host their “Super Sunday Tailgate Party” on Feb. 12.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Joe’s Oasis Bar & Grill announced that they will host their “Super Sunday Tailgate Party” on Feb. 12.

According to the announcement, the event will begin at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Joe’s Oasis at 6400 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. All proceeds benefiting the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, and attendees can buy a pork or kielbasa plate for $13. Whole pork butts will also be for sale for $40.

Those wishing to attend can pre-purchase tickets for this event. Pre-purchased tickets will be honored first.

For more information, please visit the Joe’s Oasis Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

Wilmington Parent Magazine's 2019 Summer Camp Fair
Summer Camp Fair to feature camps for all ages and interests
A gun lock attached to a gun.
Surf City police providing free gun locks to residents
Downtown Wilmington’s Bijou Park is set to officially open to the public on Wednesday, February...
Ribbon cutting to be held for Bijou Park, will officially open to the public
North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosting game night focused on animal trivia to support conservation efforts