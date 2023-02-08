Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, appeared before the House Oversight...
Former Twitter official admits mistakes make in handling of Hunter Biden story
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story