Governor’s office recognizes NC Ports with award for export excellence

The Port of Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based agency North Carolina Ports was one of seven groups recognized by the 2022 Governor’s Export Awards.

“Last year, North Carolina was able to export more than $40 billion in goods and services to more than 200 countries, showing the global economy has a demand for North Carolina products,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. “Our state meets that demand with strong companies like the ones we are recognizing today.”

Developed via a partnership between the governor’s office and the Economic Development Partnership of NC, the awards recognize companies in a range of sectors including bicycle wheel manufacturing and textile machinery.

NC Ports, or NC State Ports Authority, operates the Port of Wilmington and is an enterprise agency of the NC Department of Transportation. It was the winner in the “Export Partner” award category for its work to get NC products into international markets.

“North Carolina Ports is proud to be the international gateway to North Carolina’s business and industries. North Carolina Ports supports more than 88,000 jobs statewide, and our work generates more than $660 million in local and state tax revenues,” said NC Ports Executive Director Brian E. Clark.

The winners in other categories were:

  • Governor’s Award for Excellence - Navis TubeTex in Davidson County
  • Small Business - Industry Nine Componentry in Buncombe County
  • Large Business - FAIRFIELD® in Caldwell County
  • Rural - Raptor Tactical, LLC, in Cumberland County
  • Global Reach - Flowers Timber Company, Inc., in Wayne County
  • E-Commerce - National Drug Source, Inc., in Cabarrus County

