First Alert Forecast: temperatures to fly high ahead of next rainy, chilly system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Below, your First Alert Forecast accounts for a rainy, chilly low pressure system that has been trending slower for this weekend, but it opens with a mainly dry, toasty Wednesday and Thursday. Expect temperatures to swell to at least the middle and upper 60s for coastal sections of the Cape Fear Region; lower to middle 70s will mix in on the mainland. Intervals and sun and west or southwest breezes will make the warmth possible as rain chances keep a fairly low profile: 0% for Wednesday and 20% for Thursday.

After Thursday, aforementioned low pressure carves changes into your First Alert Forecast. Expect:

- increasing showers, stray rumbles, and breezes staying balmy with highs mainly in the lower 70s Friday.

- periods of rain, chillier breezes, and temperatures bumbling about the cooler 40s and 50s Saturday.

- temperatures remaining mainly in the raw 40s and 50s amid possibly lingering showers Super Bowl Sunday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook beyond Valentine’s Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.