Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temperatures to fly high ahead of next rainy, chilly system

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Below, your First Alert Forecast accounts for a rainy, chilly low pressure system that has been trending slower for this weekend, but it opens with a mainly dry, toasty Wednesday and Thursday. Expect temperatures to swell to at least the middle and upper 60s for coastal sections of the Cape Fear Region; lower to middle 70s will mix in on the mainland. Intervals and sun and west or southwest breezes will make the warmth possible as rain chances keep a fairly low profile: 0% for Wednesday and 20% for Thursday.

After Thursday, aforementioned low pressure carves changes into your First Alert Forecast. Expect:

- increasing showers, stray rumbles, and breezes staying balmy with highs mainly in the lower 70s Friday.

- periods of rain, chillier breezes, and temperatures bumbling about the cooler 40s and 50s Saturday.

- temperatures remaining mainly in the raw 40s and 50s amid possibly lingering showers Super Bowl Sunday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook beyond Valentine’s Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

Mild weather as we wrap up the work week in southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rising and, eventually, rain chances too
Mild weather as we wrap up the work week in southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Feb. 7, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Feb. 7, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Feb. 7, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Feb. 6, 2023
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to rebound