Day 13 recap: Murdaugh trial forced to evacuate due to bomb threat

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continued on Wednesday, despite an interruption midday caused by a bomb threat.

GUNSHOT RESIDUE TESTIMONY

The day began at 9:30 a.m. with the cross-examination of SLED forensic scientist Megan Fletcher, who testified about gunshot residue particles she found on Murdaugh’s shirt, shorts and hand. One particle was also found on the seatbelt of Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban.

She also said an unusual amount of particles of gunshot residue were on a rain jacket found balled up in a closet three months after the double homicide of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. The defense asked Fletcher if the residue could have been there before the murders, and she confirmed they could not determine how long the residue was on the jacket.

ALLEGED FINANCIAL CRIMES

Annette Griswold, a paralegal who worked for Murdaugh for nine years, was the next to testify. Griswold said Murdaugh kept unusual hours and she noticed a significant change in his demeanor after the lawsuit filed in the deadly boat crash where Paul Murdaugh was accused of boating under the influence.

“He just wasn’t himself with us anymore,” Griswold said, noting he became very particular about people coming into his office.

Griswold said while working for Murdaugh, she uncovered structured settlements he was depositing into a fake account. She testified when she asked Murdaugh about missing disbursement checks, he said he hadn’t received them but she later found missing checks in a folder and determined he was lying.

“He’s been lying this whole time, he had these funds, he lied to me,” Griswold said.

Prosecutors played the Snapchat video recorded by Paul Murdaugh outside the dog kennels shortly before the homicides. She testified she was 100 percent sure she heard Alex Murdaugh’s voice in the video.

Murdaugh’s defense team asked Griswold about Murdaugh’s character and she testified under cross-examination that he was someone who put family first.

Michael Gunn with Forge Consulting also testified. Murdaugh is accused of setting up a personal account with Bank of America called “Forge” to try to deceive people into believing clients’ settlement checks were deposited with Forge Consulting, which is a reputable company.

After Gunn testified, his company released a statement saying they planned to pursue legal action for Murdaugh’s alleged schemes.

COURTHOUSE EVACUATION

An employee of the Colleton County Courthouse received a bomb threat shortly before 12:30 p.m. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate the threat.

Court was in recess until shortly after 2:30 p.m. due to the threat. While people were lining up to return to the courtroom, a woman fainted and an ambulance was called to the courthouse.

TESTIMONY ABOUT MURDAUGH’S SUV

After court resumed, SLED agent Brian Hudak took the stand. He specializes in computer crimes and testified he was asked to investigate data from Alex Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban.

FBI agent Dwight Falkofske took the stand next to discuss the data as well. He is a federal electronics engineer and was also asked to examine data from the Suburban.

Falkofske testified he was able to determine when Murdaugh’s SUV was started, stopped and shifted into a parked position on the night of the homicides. Falkofske’s timeline of the data showed Murdaugh’s vehicle was shifted in and out of park more than half a dozen times between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

During Falkofske’s testimony, the jury was sent to the jury room for what Judge Newman said he hoped would be a “brief break.” Just after 4:30 p.m., he said the court was in recess until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

