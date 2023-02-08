Senior Connect
Crews rescue dog from Scotland County house fire(Scotland County Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A dog is recovering after rescue crews saved it from a Scotland County house fire on Tuesday.

Scotland County Rescue members were responding to a house fire when Communications alerted them a dog was trapped inside the house.

Rescue crews were able to find the dog and emergency oxygen was administered.

Scotland County Rescue said thanks to the Pawprint O2 kits donated to North Scotland Fire Rescue, the crew was able to revive the dog.

Crews rescue dog from Scotland County house fire(Scotland County Rescue)

The dog was carried to a local vet and is reported to be recovering.

The City of Laurinburg Fire Department and Scotland County EMS assisted on the call.

