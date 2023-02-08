Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run. (Source: KOKI, O'DELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Alex Cash
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - A couple in Oklahoma says they were charged more than $4,000 for two cups of coffee at their neighborhood Starbucks.

Jesse and Deedee O’Dell said their tab for two coffees is normally around $10 but this time they were charged $4,456.27 on Jan. 7.

According to Deedee O’Dell, she noticed the charge a couple of days later while she was at the mall with her four children. She happened to use the same card to purchase something in a store and to her surprise, it was declined.

The couple said they discovered that Starbucks had charged a $4,444.44 gratuity on top of their coffee order.

Jesse O’Dell said he contacted the Starbucks district manager regarding the incident and was told that there was an issue with the network.

The couple said that Starbucks sent them two checks equaling the total gratuity amount, but when they tried to deposit the checks into their account they bounced.

“We contacted their {Starbucks] customer service helpline probably 30 to 40 times that day,” Jesse O’Dell said. “We got a call from a representative who said they are sending new checks. But as of today, we still have not received checks.”

According to the couple, they have filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department regarding the incident.

However, in the meantime, their budget has gone away along with having to cancel a family vacation because of the situation.

“We had planned to take a trip but had to cancel and the tickets are non-refundable,” Jesse O’Dell said.

The couple urged everyone to check their receipts but when it comes to visiting Starbucks again, they have their reservations.

“This is something that has caused duress in our family and hopefully others don’t have to go through something like this,” Jesse O’Dell said.

A representative with Starbucks said the company is aware of the situation and attributed the incident to possible human error.

According to the company, the team has been in communication with the couple who should be receiving new checks in the mail.

Copyright 2023 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Retired captain Wilbur Jones Jr. was conferred the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the...
Retired Capt. Wilbur Jones Jr. bestowed Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
President Joe Biden highlights bipartisanship record of wins in State of the Union address.
President Biden to GOP: "No reason with can't work together."