Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St.
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. He then left in an unknown direction.
Anyone with any information should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or anonymously here.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
