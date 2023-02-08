Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has not been identified and the only description given to WECT is that it is a black male.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

