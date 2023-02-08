Senior Connect
“Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed:” Leland town manager talks future development, expansion

Leland, NC
Leland, NC(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Leland had tripled in size over the last 20 years. Council has annexed more than eight square miles into town limits since the beginning of 2020 through 51 voluntary annexations.

Town Manager David Hollis expects the rapid rate of growth to continue.

“You look around Leland, any vacant land that you see is going to be developed at some point,” Hollis said.

The latest development discussion surrounds a patch of land along highway 17 where a group has pitched to build a minor league baseball stadium and entertainment complex.

Joanne Levitan lives near that site and says while she is not opposed to that idea, she has some concerns.

“I think that we really have to be careful about how we spend our money and what kind of risks we take with our money,” Levitan said. “We have to be really vigilant about investing it wisely and not putting a burden on the taxpayers.”

Levitan says, however, that she would prefer an entertainment complex over more homes. She is concerned about an already-overcrowded school system.

“The schools are overcrowded and they are underfunded,” Levitan said. “And I don’t really see Brunswick County doing a lot to address the overcrowding situation in the schools.”

Other neighbors tell WECT they are concerned about future traffic. Hollis says town leadership will just have to keep up with the consistent rise in population.

“If you expect to never stop at a stoplight, then that’s not realistic,” Hollis said. “But, any kind of development has to have traffic impact studies done, and then the mitigation efforts have to be put in as that project develops through its life.”

Leland has a population of 23,544, according to the 2020 census.

