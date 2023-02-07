Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs.

She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m.

She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair. She has a tattoo of a heart around the left side of her neck. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

