Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges.

Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County. During sentencing, the court found he was responsible for possessing at least “five firearms and ammunition between July 28, 2020, and March 23, 2022. Additionally, multiple firearms were reported stolen and had large capacity magazines”, according to a press release.

Bridges was arrested a total of four times. On July 29 of 2020, he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Wilmington Police Department where officers located a Glock 45 with a 24-round magazine in one cupholder, a .380 pistol in the other cupholder, and a stolen Sig Sauer rifle in the backseat with him. He was subsequently arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was released on bond on July 29 of 2020.

He was then arrested on March 16 of 2021 while still on bond for his July 28 arrest, and Bridges reportedly told the officer during a traffic stop of a vehicle he was driving that he had marijuana on his person. Officers found a Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum pistol in his pocket. He was then arrested with the same charge and released on bond on March 18 of 2021.

Bridges was arrested for the third time on Aug. 16 of 2021 while out on bond on the previous two arrests when WPD stopped his car again to serve him an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When he stepped out of the vehicle, a 9mm live round of ammunition fell from his lap and police found a stolen 9mm Taurus G2 pistol. He was arrested and was released on bond on Sept. 3 of 2021 with the same charge.

Officers then responded to a call from a store clerk on March 23 of 2022 about a Smith and Wesson handgun with a high-capacity magazine that was found in the parking lot. Testing revealed that Bridges’ DNA was on the firearm. He was then arrested on August 31 on federal charges and was detained pending the resolution of his case.

