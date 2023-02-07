Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

“The Floyd brothers used their family insurance business to fleece dozens of Eastern North Carolina families of millions by promising low-risk investments with outsized returns,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is turning up the heat on white collar conmen who use Ponzi schemes and securities fraud to defraud hardworking North Carolina families.”

Per that release, information presented in court and court documents show that the brothers owned and operated Floyd’s Insurance Agency (FIA) out of Whiteville.

“The Floyds, through FIA, also offered a ‘loan program’ in which more than 150 individuals and businesses in Southeastern North Carolina and elsewhere invested funds in exchange for interest-bearing promissory notes. The promissory notes were securities as defined by law and therefore required to be registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC),” said the release.

The SEC requires businesses to provide financial information to let potential investors make informed decision, but they never registered the investment offerings with the SEC.

“Investors were led to believe that FIA was earning sufficient profits from which to pay the promised rate of return and fund redemptions of principal upon demand. In truth, by 2012, FIA had borrowed more than $20 million from investors and did not have the means to service the debt through any legitimate business source,” the release said.

According to Easley’s office, they operated the loan program as a Ponzi scheme, giving money to existing investors which was gained from new investors, in order to delay bankruptcy. Investors were not told about this or about FIA’s insolvency. FIA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2020, and they each filed for personal bankruptcy in August 2020.

