Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair to take place at UNCW, public invited to view projects

Watson College of Education(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that their CESTEM program will host the Southeastern Regional Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 11.

According to the announcement, the event will take place at the Watson College of Education on UNCW’s campus.

The public will be able to view student projects from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., and the awards program will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit the UNCW CESTEM website.

