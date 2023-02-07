Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7.

In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.

A report that Doyle had gone missing near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area was made on Jan. 26.

SCDNR officers and agency divers searched the area over the previous days with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Holden Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, NC Wildlife Resources Commission and NC Marine Patrol.

