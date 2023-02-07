Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Robeson County sophomore brought loaded gun onto school campus, 2nd incident this year district says

gun school generic
gun school generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old student was suspended for a year on Tuesday after the district said she brought a loaded gun to St. Pauls High School.

The gun was discovered after the student was searched by the school administration and law enforcement found the loaded handgun in her possession.

“We are grateful that the school’s administration was notified of a gun on campus. We take incidents like this very seriously,” said Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne.

Leaders were prompted to search the 10th-grade student after being notified of a possible gun on the campus.

“The safety of all students is our top priority. We continue to ask anyone who knows of a possible weapon on any of our school campuses to speak up so we can continue to keep our campuses safe and secure,” Horne added.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students.

This is the second handgun found this year at the school.

WMBF News has reached out to local law enforcement and the district on any potential charges the student will face. We are waiting to hear back.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville...
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
New Hanover County’s Board of Education voted in favor of changing a policy to require students...
NHC Board of Education votes to move forward with controversial sports policy, school calendar
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
In presenting the award on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Saffo said that over Jones’...
Wilmington native Wilbur Jones Jr. receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint