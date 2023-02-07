Senior Connect
Parents' Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate

With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would...
With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns on Tuesday, Feb. 7.(WTVG)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Some Republicans say the goal of the bill is to stop children from keeping secrets from their parents, but many in the LGBTQ community are concerned about the consequences of outing students to their parents.

“Kids get beat up by their parents and they often get thrown out as young teenagers to live on the streets,” said Karen Ziegler, a retired minister of an LGBTQ church.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover County), and he says it “gives the parent the ability to fulfill the responsibility the parent has in order to raise their child and support their child.”

It would also not allow “instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality” from kindergarten to the fourth grade.

It now heads to the state house, where representatives will discuss any changes they want to see made. You can read Senate Bill 49 in-full on the NC General Assembly website.

