NCDOT encourages residents to take part in April litter sweep

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to take part in the...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to take part in the 2023 Spring Litter Sweep.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to take part in the 2023 Spring Litter Sweep.

According to their announcement, this year’s spring sweep is scheduled to take place April 15-29.

“Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative,” said NCDOT in a release. “Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.”

During this time, NCDOT maintenance crews will devote one week to pick up litter and collect the orange bags that are left on the roadsides by volunteers.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to contact their local NCDOT litter program coordinator. Those who participate will be provided cleanup supplies, gloves and safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.

