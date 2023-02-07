Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mother-in-law’s color choice wins Cabarrus County woman $200,000

Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amanda Wood of Concord has her mother-in-law to thank after a $5 scratch-off purchase led to a $200,000 prize.

“I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood said.

[Read also: Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing]

Wood’s mother-in-law said she chose the Ruby Red 7′s ticket because she “likes the color red.”

“I was in shock,” Wood said. “You never see that amount of money.”

Wood bought her lucky Ruby Red 7′s ticket from Monroe Discount Beverages on Morgan Mill Road in Monroe. After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Wood said she will use her winnings to pay some bills and renovate some investment properties.

Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed

Visit nclottery.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville...
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
New Hanover County’s Board of Education voted in favor of changing a policy to require students...
NHC Board of Education votes to move forward with controversial sports policy, school calendar
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
In presenting the award on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Saffo said that over Jones’...
Wilmington native Wilbur Jones Jr. receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint