Lanes along N Kerr Ave. to close for water main repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that southbound lanes along N Kerr Ave. will experience closures on Feb. 7 to allow for work in the area.

According to the announcement, the southbound lanes between Fairlawn Drive and McClelland Drive will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. to allow for emergency water main repair. CFPUA stated that the lane shifts are expected to last for around eight hours.

Beginning at Fairlawn Drive, all southbound traffic will be shifted into the lefthand lane. Through- and turn-lanes of N Kerr Ave. will reopen south of the intersection with McClelland Drive.

During this time, righthand turns from McClelland Drive onto N Kerr Ave. will still be allowed.

