Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Get Fit with 6: February challenge

Get Fit with 6: February challenge
Get Fit with 6: February challenge(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exercises using a stability ball focusing on your abs, glutes, inner thighs and hamstrings. There are different sizes of stability balls, and you can pick the one that best fits your height. I used a larger ball while Amy used a medium size ball. The first two exercises are repetitions. The third exercise will be for time. Both will increase everyday throughout the month.

Ball between feet leg curls

- Lay on your stomach on the floor

- Prop yourself up on your elbows

- Put the stability ball between your feet

- Bring the ball to your glutes then back to the ground and repeat

Plank roll outs

- Kneel behind the stability ball with your hands together and on top of the ball

- Roll yourself all the way out to the ball where your elbows touch

- Your legs are going toward the ground

- Pull back up and repeat

Plank holds

- Put your hands on top of the ball

- Bring one foot back behind you, then the other foot back behind you in a straight plank

- Make sure you aren’t laying on the ball, your chest should be off the ball

Get Fit with 6 February Challenge
Get Fit with 6 February Challenge(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County.
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Latest News

Kris Foster and Helen Bennington.
Teens hosting tennis tournament to raise awareness on teen mental health and suicide
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
NHHS-Laney basketball games continue after fights cause postponement
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich during a press event on January 31,...
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history