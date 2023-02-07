WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exercises using a stability ball focusing on your abs, glutes, inner thighs and hamstrings. There are different sizes of stability balls, and you can pick the one that best fits your height. I used a larger ball while Amy used a medium size ball. The first two exercises are repetitions. The third exercise will be for time. Both will increase everyday throughout the month.

Ball between feet leg curls

- Lay on your stomach on the floor

- Prop yourself up on your elbows

- Put the stability ball between your feet

- Bring the ball to your glutes then back to the ground and repeat

Plank roll outs

- Kneel behind the stability ball with your hands together and on top of the ball

- Roll yourself all the way out to the ball where your elbows touch

- Your legs are going toward the ground

- Pull back up and repeat

Plank holds

- Put your hands on top of the ball

- Bring one foot back behind you, then the other foot back behind you in a straight plank

- Make sure you aren’t laying on the ball, your chest should be off the ball

Get Fit with 6 February Challenge (WECT)

