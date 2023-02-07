Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rising and, eventually, rain chances too

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Feb. 6, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After frosty 30s to start Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast features a milder temperature trend. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the middle 60s Tuesday, lower 70s Wednesday, and, perhaps apart from locations right on the water, 70s also appear probable for Thursday.

A front will bring back chillier weather by Super Bowl Sunday but, before it does, it should help generate showers. Your First Alert Forecast aligns rain chances near 0% through Wednesday, 10 to 20% Thursday, 50 to 60% Friday into Saturday, and 10 to 20% Sunday. For now, the flooding and severe storm risk appears low with this front.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

To extend your outlook beyond Valentine’s Day, tap into a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

