Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road

New Hanover County Fire & Rescue used tanker trucks to haul water because the area is un-hydranted.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home.

According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue used tanker trucks to haul water because the area is un-hydranted.

The fire was contained in 30 minutes and four county stations responded to the scene along with a Battalion Chief. The Wilmington Fire Department sent a second battalion chief and a safety officer to the scene as well.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Duke Energy and the Red Cross also came to the scene to assist.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.

