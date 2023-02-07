Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help buying sweet rewards for students

Teacher wants to reward her students with sweet treats but needs donations to buy them
WECT Community Classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Who wouldn’t be on their best behavior for some peanut M&M’s? Molly Philippbar, a teacher at Leland Middle School, is hoping to get lots of M&M’s, lollipops and many other sweet treats to give to her students when they are on their best behavior.

“I created a project on DonorsChoose for our PBIS rewards which stands for Positive Behavior Interventions and Support,” Philippbar said. “Through this program in our school its earned rewards in our school to help them succeed educationally and behaviorally.

Ms. Philippbar is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. In this case, the teacher is asking for edible items to give to her students as rewards. Those items include packages of peanut M&M’s, 100 Charms Blow Pop Lollipops, Wrigley’s 80 piece fun size candy mix, and 240 pieces of Sour Patch candy for kids, to name a few.

Ms. Philippbar needs $320 to buy the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the products and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to her project, click here.

