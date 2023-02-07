Castle St nearing ineligibility as national historic district

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has one of the state’s highest quantities of historic districts, with several nationally registered districts in the area.

One, however, is nearing ineligibility.

How can one district be at risk of being ineligible for the National Register of Historic Places? If a significant portion of the historic buildings in a district are demolished or altered, it could lead to the district losing its designation.

The North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office makes that call. What they look for is that a building must be more than 50 years old, have historic significance and have architecture from the past that’s significant to American history

The Castle Street district is at risk because of the future development of an apartment complex, which shut the doors to three historic buildings and the businesses inside them.

Luna Caffe Roasters, located on Castle St., was pushed out of their building due to an apartment complex being built. The owner of the coffee shop said that he was lucky there was an open space a few doors down because the café has always called Castle St. home.

“The landlord had us move out the old spot because he wants to develop it and tear it down to develop into apartments. So, we had to move here. We didn’t really have the choice. We enjoy the new space, but there’s something special that we’re missing in that old building,” said Tristan Turner, Luna Caffe Roasters barista.

While some historic buildings are being demolished, some are preserving the history and being refurbished.

Terra Sol Sanctuary is a yoga studio that opened inside a 150 year old church. The owner of the studio said that Castle St. is losing it’s historic charm.

“For me, when we keep the buildings here, there’s a deeper understanding of the history. There’s so much history here that is so important. If we know and continue to preserve that instead of knocking down the buildings, it’s just going to become any old city and that’s not what Wilmington is,” said Alexis Abbate, Terra Sol Sanctuary owner.

Many people in the area say they’re fine with the progression made here on Castle St., but they want to keep the street’s historic charm alive by refurbishing historic buildings instead of destroying them.

The City of Wilmington hopes to conduct a new survey within the next year to update its historic numbers, but some are afraid all of the new development could leave Castle St. on the outside looking in.

