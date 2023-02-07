Senior Connect
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site

The town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of a dam restoration project.
The town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of a dam restoration project.(Dan King, Institute for Justice)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project.

Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins.

The multi-million dollar project aims to restore dams in the town that were damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Notably, Boiling Spring Lakes received $14.9 million in federal grant funds to restore four dams in town.

Winecoff brought forward the idea of placing limitations on food trucks “so that our local restaurants, many of which are struggling, do not lose out on business,” according to an agenda item for the town council’s Tuesday meeting.

During the meeting Tuesday, council members will be presented with a proposal to ban food trucks from setting up in town except during festivals. That proposal could be presented to the Boiling Spring Lakes planning board during its Feb. 14 meeting.

The town council will not take action on the ordinance during its upcoming meeting, but may schedule a public hearing on the proposed ordinance for a meeting on March 14, according to the agenda item.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

