Bladenboro issues boil water advisory following water main break

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break at the intersection of Grief St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” said the town in a release.

The town recommends boiling any water for consumption for one minute and conserving water when possible.

The advisory will stay in effect until further notice by the town.

